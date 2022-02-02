Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Lowered to Neutral at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $32.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

