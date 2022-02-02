Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) were down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.70 and last traded at $45.87. Approximately 12,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 717,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

A number of analysts have commented on OZK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

