Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.25 ($3.47).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC stock opened at GBX 201.10 ($2.70) on Monday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 135.68 ($1.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.95). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 193.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($150,646.54).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.