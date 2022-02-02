Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 190.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 446,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 899,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after buying an additional 139,279 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after buying an additional 82,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 144,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,906.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 406,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after buying an additional 397,990 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.79 and a one year high of $57.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65.

