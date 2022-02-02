Barclays PLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Extreme Networks worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,741 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.