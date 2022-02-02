Barclays PLC Purchases 15,791 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 383,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,783,000 after acquiring an additional 343,960 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 126.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 172.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 81,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,171,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 0.93.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.