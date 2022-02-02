Barclays PLC Sells 4,820 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of MacroGenics worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 26.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,546,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 532,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $6,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $732.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The business had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

