Barclays PLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

