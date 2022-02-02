Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 545 ($7.33) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHB. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.01) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.87) to GBX 650 ($8.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.47) to GBX 650 ($8.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.41) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.25 ($8.55).

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 616.50 ($8.29) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 533.50 ($7.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 674.50 ($9.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 618.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 618.46.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

