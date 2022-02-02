Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Plc (LON:BMD) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Plc (LON:BMD) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BMD opened at GBX 81 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £244.60 million and a PE ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.80. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 70.50 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.50 ($1.18).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

