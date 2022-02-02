Barrington Research Comments on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

NYSE CNK opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cinemark by 122.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cinemark by 4.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 709,590 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

