BCE (BCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. BCE has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.422-$2.542 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCE opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

