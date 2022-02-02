Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SKIN. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $390,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $58,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $3,526,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $41,814,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

