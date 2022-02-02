Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

