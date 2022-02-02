Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 186 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

