Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes $27,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,566,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,769,000 after acquiring an additional 276,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after acquiring an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

