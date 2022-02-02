Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 76 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

Shares of PANW opened at $512.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of -97.32 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

