Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Down 5%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 68,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 130,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm has a market cap of C$259.38 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59.

About Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

