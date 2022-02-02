Berenberg Bank Increases Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target to GBX 327

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 308 ($4.14) to GBX 327 ($4.40) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.37) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.31).

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 300 ($4.03) on Monday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315.91 ($4.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.00 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 287.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 267.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.