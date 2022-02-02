Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,120 ($55.39) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

BKG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.19) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($66.55) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($68.57) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($70.72) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,429 ($72.99) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,045.45 ($67.83).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,219 ($56.72) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,555.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,585.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,993 ($53.68) and a one year high of GBX 5,232 ($70.34).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

