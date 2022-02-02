BidiPass Trading Up 4.3% This Week (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $106,560.98 and $10.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00117333 BTC.

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

