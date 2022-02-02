Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BIOC. TheStreet raised shares of Biocept from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of BIOC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 148,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Biocept has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 million. Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biocept in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

