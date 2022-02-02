Biogen (BIIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Biogen to post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BIIB opened at $229.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.24. Biogen has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

