Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,808. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.24.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

