Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $23,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

HUSA opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Houston American Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative net margin of 289.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Houston American Energy by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Houston American Energy by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

