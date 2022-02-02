BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.93 Million

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce $297.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.20 million and the highest is $304.80 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. 327,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,253. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $717.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.