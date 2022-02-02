BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce $297.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.20 million and the highest is $304.80 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. 327,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,253. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $717.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

