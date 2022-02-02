Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $219,290,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,234,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,231,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. Black Knight has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $87.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

