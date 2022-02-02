BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,682,493 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.69% of GrafTech International worth $129,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAF. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter worth about $104,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

EAF stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

