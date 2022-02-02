BlackRock Inc. Has $135.25 Million Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.77% of The GEO Group worth $135,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 467.0% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 540,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 445,078 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 106,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $840.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

