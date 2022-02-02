BlackRock Inc. Has $137.27 Million Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,687,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 270,792 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.41% of Harmonic worth $137,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Harmonic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 372,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Harmonic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Harmonic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $945.68 million, a PE ratio of 153.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

