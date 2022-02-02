BlackRock Inc. Sells 253,329 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253,329 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.75% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $142,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

