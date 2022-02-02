BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Toyota Motor worth $130,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 684.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 164.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

TM stock opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $141.72 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $274.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.66.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $68.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.