BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

