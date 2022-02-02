Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,386 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

