bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) versus Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Financial Review

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bluebird bio and Omega Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $250.73 million 2.18 -$618.70 million ($12.82) -0.61 Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omega Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for bluebird bio and Omega Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 1 13 2 1 2.18 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

bluebird bio currently has a consensus price target of $18.21, indicating a potential upside of 133.52%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.01%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -1,610.78% -76.93% -54.62% Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats bluebird bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

