Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 64.4% over the last three years. Blueknight Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 62.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 326,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

