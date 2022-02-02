Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ares Commercial Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $683.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACRE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

