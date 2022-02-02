Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in 2U by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 56.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

