Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,356 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $155.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.29. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.46 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.94 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.