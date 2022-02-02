Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in MannKind in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MannKind by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $949.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.77.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.