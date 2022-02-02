Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,220 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,140,000 after buying an additional 1,343,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,625,000 after buying an additional 883,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 625,175 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 370,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NTCT stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

