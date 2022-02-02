Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,559,000 after buying an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,362,000 after buying an additional 343,187 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $300,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.