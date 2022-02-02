BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) to Issue GBX 0.38 Dividend

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BCPT traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.20 ($1.55). 3,051,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,688. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1.14 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.60 ($1.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £867.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.49.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($47,055.66). Also, insider Paul Marcuse acquired 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($26,764.05).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.