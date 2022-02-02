BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.17

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 117.64 ($1.58), with a volume of 201744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.80 ($1.56).

The firm has a market cap of £864.87 million and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 0.38 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In related news, insider Paul Marcuse bought 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £19,907.10 ($26,764.05). Also, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($47,055.66).

About BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

