BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DMF opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.