BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (BAG) Achieves Market Cap of $460,517.31

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $460,517.31 and approximately $5,745.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00117923 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Profile

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

