Bonhill Group’s (BONH) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of LON:BONH opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.17. Bonhill Group has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04.

In related news, insider Jonathan Glasspool bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,991.13). Also, insider Simon Stilwell bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($29,577.84). Insiders have purchased 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,000 over the last three months.

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

