Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

