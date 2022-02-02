BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 884,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BIMI opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56. BOQI International Medical has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.81.
BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.
About BOQI International Medical
BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.
