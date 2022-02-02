BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 884,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BIMI opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56. BOQI International Medical has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIMI. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOQI International Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BOQI International Medical by 314.3% during the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 208,197 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About BOQI International Medical

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

