Boral Limited (BLD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on February 13th

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31.

In other Boral news, insider Zlatko Todorcevski bought 39,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.05 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of A$238,678.27 ($169,275.37).

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

